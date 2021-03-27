 Skip to main content
Stuck semi blocked traffic into Niobrara overnight
A semi truck stuck on the shoulder of Highway 14 south of Niobrara blocked traffic in the area for several hours early Saturday morning.

The semi got stuck sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning, and the Knox County Sheriff's Office received a call about it around 4 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff Don Henery said. The semi was removed around 11 a.m.

"It had a major impact on traffic going into Niobrara and out from the south," Henery said.

The semi driver misjudged the narrow road and the truck fell off the pavement and sunk into the mud on the shoulder, Henery said. The truck's wheels were buried in mud up to the axles.

The section of the highway where the semi was stuck is currently under construction and other vehicles have also slid into the shoulder there and become stuck, Henery said.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

