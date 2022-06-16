Stored for decades near Sumner, rare Mustang sells for $442,000

Leroy Johnson had been coveting the rare 1970 Boss 429 Mustang since he heard it was headed to auction.

He got an early look two months ago, when he drove 120 miles from his home in Nelson to Sumner, where it had been stored in a dusty shed for decades.

And he drove up to Kearney this week, where the car had been cleaned up and put on display for the final few days of the three-week, online auction of Butch Siebenaler’s muscle car collection.

“We showed up with an empty trailer, hoping to bring it home. And we’re going to.”

But not without a cost.

Johnson waged a last-minute bidding war Thursday with a would-be buyer from Iowa, driving the car’s price from $276,000 to $442,000 — nearly $150,000 more than he and others expected.

The Boss 429, one of fewer than 500 sold in 1970 and considered one of the rarest Mustangs, will join Johnson’s other three Mustangs, his stable of old Ford Broncos and his Volkswagen Karmann Ghia in Nuckolls County.

The blue Boss was one of 17 cars auctioned Thursday, the best of the best of Butch Siebenaler’s 300-plus collection of old American cars he collected for decades at his repair shop and salvage yard in northeast Dawson County.

The 67-year-old died suddenly in August while looking at Dodge and Plymouth parts at a garage sale in Kearney.

And that left his brother to handle the estate. Steve Siebenaler sold about 100 on his own, but hired BigIron Auctions to sell the classic and rare muscle cars, the collection Butch Siebenaler had stored inside.

Most were Chevys — Bel Airs, Camaros, Impalas and El Caminos from 1955 to 1970. None of the other cars topped six figures, but a ’70 Chevelle SS LS6 went for $98,000, and several others sold for more than $90,000.

Mat Cope of BigIron didn’t yet have a total take, but said the auction generated more than $1 million.

“I think everyone is very, very pleased with how things turned out,” he said. “I think it’s a home run.”

