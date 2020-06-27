Steamboat Trace trail closed for second summer, future uncertain

“If the river gets up to bankfull, it will start flooding the bottoms,” he said. “And the bottom is so flat it will cover the trail.”

The Nemaha district can’t make repairs there until the levee is fixed, and it’s unclear when, or if, it will be restored. The Corps has placed the levee on its inactive list —meaning it’s not obligated to repair it — though State Sen. Julie Slama and others are working with state and congressional officials to convince the Corps to get it fixed.

But the threat of repeated damage could make the NRD board reluctant to commit its own repair money.

“I’ll be honest, the cost to the NRD and the repeated flooding is making some board members question our commitment,” said Chairman Bill Niedfeldt. “I’m not saying we’re not going to keep it open, but it’s probably a discussion we’re going to have in the next six months.”

Recreation is part of the district’s mission, he said, but it gets more return on its investment from its lakes — Iron Horse Trail Lake near DuBois, Kirkman’s Cove near Humboldt and Duck Creek near Auburn.

“Compared to the use by the public, the bike trail is minimal compared to the three lakes. But it’s still important. We don’t have many trails in this part of the state.”