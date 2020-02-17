Steakhouse a Virginia staple for over 75 years

VIRGINIA — It’s a family-owned restaurant with two names, and a Virginia staple for more than 75 years.

Located at 200 Fourth Street, Terry's Steakhouse has been owned by husband and wife duo Terry and Kay Mencl since 1992.

For roughly 45 years before that, the steakhouse went by the name of Mencl’s Tavern, and was owned by Terry’s uncle, Johnny.

Terry said his uncle wanted to open the tavern after leaving the Navy. Johnny died a few years ago, and Terry said he does not know why Virginia — with a population of 58 — was chosen all those years ago as the spot to start his business.

He enjoys the small-town feel, though. He said he grew up helping his mother work at the tavern. He was the first to be offered the opportunity to buy it.

The tavern’s name is still on the building, and neon beer signs decorate the interior, but Mencl said he’s moved away from the bar environment that was once its calling card.

“I still have the drinks, but I went more the family-style with food and all of that stuff,” he said.

Terry Mencl was the first to serve food there, with the steakhouse’s menu boasting a soup, salad and dessert bar, chicken, ribs, and, of course, steaks.