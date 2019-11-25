{{featured_button_text}}
Seward County marijuana bust

Nebraska state troopers seized 244 pounds of marijuana found in the back of an SUV pulled over for speeding near Goehner.

 Courtesy photo/Nebraska State Patrol

Three men were arrested following a traffic stop Saturday in which the Nebraska State Patrol said it seized 244 pounds of marijuana.

A trooper reported a speeding Ford Explorer heading east near the Goehner exit at about 5 p.m., according to a release from the agency. After the vehicle was stopped, troopers noticed the smell of marijuana and searched the SUV, where they said they found the marijuana in the trunk.

Peter Sychamp, 52, of Sacramento, California; Pisa Phanthavong, 57, of Sacramento; and Marich Poomchat, 22, of Thailand were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

