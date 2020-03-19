State to temporarily ease licensing, vehicle registration requirements

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday easing requirements related to driver's licensing and vehicle registration.

The decision comes with COVID-19 social restrictions in mind, and would extend driver's licenses and vehicle expiration dates that expired either on or after March 1. After the order is lifted, the extension will still be in effect for 30 days.

The extension applies to all driver's licenses, state identification cards, permits and other credentials supplied by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, as well as vehicle titling and registration.

In addition, penalties or accumulated interest on late quarterly returns for members of the International Fuel Tax Agreements will be waived.

Monthly inspections and reporting requirements under the ignition interlock program will be granted a two-week extension period for all existing interlock customers. Additional extensions may be available, as determined on a case-by-case basis.

Many of these services are renewable online at dmv.nebraska.gov.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.