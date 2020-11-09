State to start granting free parks passes to disabled Nebraska vets

In his four deployments piloting med-evac helicopters in Middle East combat zones, state Sen. Tim Gragert thought hard about the service members who were losing their lives.
But he thought about those who would survive, too.
“These individuals with both legs blown off, or maybe an arm blown off, what lives were they going to lead for the rest of their lives?”
Gragert served 40 years with the Air Force, and the Nebraska Air and Army national guards. He also spent 30 years with the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service, exposed to the best of the Nebraska outdoors.
“I’ve been associated with our state parks, and they are some of the most beautiful places in our state,” he said.
The first-term lawmaker from Creighton combined those two experiences earlier this year, introducing a bill that would grant free, lifetime state parks vehicle entry passes to eligible disabled military veterans.
“I’m doing everything I possibly can to give what I can for their service to the nation. That’s what sparked my interest.”
And, starting next week, the state Game and Parks Commission will begin issuing the permits to Nebraska veterans who were discharged or separated from the military honorably or generally; and those deemed at least 50% disabled as a result of military service, or receive a VA pension as a result of a permanent, non-service-related disability.
Also eligible: Vets who already have disabled hunting and fishing combination permits.
The state doesn’t yet know how many of the free entry permits it will issue, but it can look to its free disabled veteran hunting and fishing permits as a guide. Since 2006, it’s issued more than 7,200, and has been averaging 459 per year, said Patrick Cole, the commission’s budget and fiscal division administrator.
It anticipates issuing at least that many entry permits, and likely more — the VA lists nearly 43,500 Nebraskans receiving disability insurance.
When Gragert was preparing his legislation, the commission estimated it could cost as much as $217,860 in lost revenue. The bill authorized the commission to eventually raise nonresident annual entry fees from $45 to $65, Cole said.
The passes will be window stickers, similar to an annual park entry permit but with a different design.
“We owe all of our veterans a debt of gratitude for their sacrifices in their service to our nation,” Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas said in a news release. “We’re thrilled we have such wonderful state park areas for them to enjoy.”
* Application forms are available at outdoornebraska.gov or Game and Parks offices.
* Forms must be signed by a Veteran Service officer.
* Return signed forms to Game and Parks offices or mail them to: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, P.O. Box 30370, Lincoln, NE 68503-0370.
