State to replace deadly intersection near Wahoo with roundabout

The Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to build a roundabout next year at an intersection northeast of Wahoo where five people have died in crashes in less than a year.

And until then, the agency plans to lower the speed limit and make a series of lane restrictions at U.S. 77 and Nebraska 109 on the 6-year-old Wahoo bypass.

The moves come after the department conducted a video review of the crossroads to examine driver behavior and existing conditions, though it maintains the intersection meets all design and traffic engineering standards, it said in a news release Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Shannon Ankeny said later the department couldn’t disclose the number of collisions at the intersection, or say when it conducted the review.

“We worked with, like I said, local public officials and members of the public because they asked us to look at the intersection,” she said.

In late July, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors — after a discussion with Wahoo’s mayor and administrator, and the county sheriff, attorney and public works director — voted unanimously to ask the state to address safety concerns at the intersection.