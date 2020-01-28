You are the owner of this article.
State snowplow driver crashes into Platte River after being followed by US marshals
State snowplow driver crashes into Platte River after being followed by US marshals

Truck in river

A Nebraska Department of Transportation truck in the Platte River on Tuesday.

 Nebraska State Patrol

The driver of a Nebraska Department of Transportation snowplow that was being followed by U.S. marshals and Sarpy County sheriff's deputies was arrested after the vehicle crashed in the Platte River south of Gretna on Tuesday.

At about 8:30 a.m., marshals learned that a wanted federal fugitive could be in a snowplow near the Nebraska Crossing Outlets, according to Deputy U.S. Marshal Will Iverson. Marshals began following the snowplow southbound on Nebraska 31, and they were soon joined by deputies from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

A few minutes later, Iverson said the plow left the highway east of Schramm Park on Nebraska 31 and landed in the river. The driver then "popped out of the cab," he added, and both agencies rendered aid after the driver was pulled from the cold river.

Iverson said the driver was treated at a local hospital and released, at which point the suspect was put in jail. The warrant detailing charges remains sealed and the name of the fugitive has not been released.

The emergency response closed Nebraska 31 -- which runs alongside the Platte -- between 192nd and 204th streets in Sarpy County.

A message seeking comment from the Department of Transportation was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

