 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State reports third-highest daily total of new coronavirus cases
View Comments
editor's pick

State reports third-highest daily total of new coronavirus cases

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,440 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the third-highest daily total since the pandemic began last spring.

There have been 74,060 total cases reported.

Hospital numbers hit record as Lincoln passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases

There were four new deaths linked to the virus reported Tuesday, raising the total to 660 in the state.

On Tuesday, Lincoln Public Schools reported four new positive cases and sent seven messages to families from affected schools. Some of the cases were in multiple buildings and some were tied to positives reported Monday. Schools that were notified: McPhee, Everett, Hartley, Maxey and Pyrtle elementary schools, Dawes Middle School and Southwest High School.

Bryan to spend millions in coronavirus aid on staff
Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News