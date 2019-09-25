A 53-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Department of Correctional Services.
Jay Witt was serving a 30-to-40-year sentence from Douglas County for manslaughter, use of a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. His sentence began in 2014.
While the cause of death has not been determined, Witt was being treated for a medical condition. His death will be investigated by a grand jury, in accordance with state law.