State penitentiary inmate dies
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on Tuesday night announced the death of an inmate at the Nebraska Penitentiary.

Harold Wilson, 65, died Monday at the prison. He was serving a 56- to 170-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping and first-degree murder out of Dawson County. He started his sentence Oct. 17, 1986.

A cause of death has not been determined, but Wilson had multiple medical conditions. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in state custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation

