Two people were arrested Thursday evening after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine during an investigation near Gretna, the patrol said in a news release.
At about 7:30 p.m., troopers saw a GMC Safari at a gas station near the Interstate 80 exit at mile marker 432. A state patrol K9 unit indicated the presence of drugs inside the van, and troopers found 17.2 pounds of meth hidden inside the dash when they searched the van.
The two occupants of the van, Jose Ortiz-Figueroa, 52, and Ana Maria Murguia-Salonio, 51, both of Mexico, were arrested on suspicion of possession of meth. Both were lodged in the Sarpy County Jail.