State Patrol solves case of the abandoned tank on an I-80 on-ramp

The Nebraska State Patrol got to the bottom of an unusual mystery Thursday.

Call it the case of the abandoned tank.

On Thursday morning, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper was made aware of a large military vehicle sitting on a parked trailer at the Interstate 80 on-ramp near Overton.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said the trooper found the vehicle and noticed markings that identified it belongs to the South Dakota National Guard. The State Patrol since has learned that the trailer was abandoned sometime Wednesday by the driver for a trucking company contracted to move it for the Guard.

The vehicle, which is part of the South Dakota National Guard 211th Engineer Company, had been heading to South Dakota after a training mission in California.

Thomas said the State Patrol is working with the South Dakota National Guard to return it to them and locate the driver who abandoned it.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

