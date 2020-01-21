You are the owner of this article.
State Patrol says driver in Omaha chase rammed cruiser
State Patrol says driver in Omaha chase rammed cruiser

Wreck

The Nebraska State Patrol released this photo of the vehicle that rammed a trooper's cruiser.

 Nebraska State Patrol

Four people were taken into custody after a six-minute pursuit in Omaha overnight Monday where the suspect rammed a Nebraska State Patrol trooper’s cruiser.

A State Patrol spokesperson said, with assistance from the Omaha Police Department, they arrested 19-year-old Reginald Bell III, of Omaha, on suspicion of first-degree assault on an officer, as well as operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Two of his three passengers — a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl — had been reported missing from other states. The third passenger was released.

According to a news release, at about 11:55 p.m. Monday, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Mazda 6 near North 52nd Street and Grand Avenue. The car had been reported stolen.

When the driver refused to stop and sped away, the trooper initiated a pursuit and eventually performed a "tactical vehicle intervention." After the car came to a stop, the driver attempted to flee again and rammed the trooper’s cruiser, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers allegedly found a pellet gun that looked like a real gun on the car's floorboard.

