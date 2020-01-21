State Patrol says driver in Omaha chase rammed cruiser

Four people were taken into custody after a six-minute pursuit in Omaha overnight Monday where the suspect rammed a Nebraska State Patrol trooper’s cruiser.
A State Patrol spokesperson said, with assistance from the Omaha Police Department, they arrested 19-year-old Reginald Bell III, of Omaha, on suspicion of first-degree assault on an officer, as well as operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Two of his three passengers — a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl — had been reported missing from other states. The third passenger was released.
According to a news release, at about 11:55 p.m. Monday, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Mazda 6 near North 52nd Street and Grand Avenue. The car had been reported stolen.
When the driver refused to stop and sped away, the trooper initiated a pursuit and eventually performed a "tactical vehicle intervention." After the car came to a stop, the driver attempted to flee again and rammed the trooper’s cruiser, according to the State Patrol.
Troopers allegedly found a pellet gun that looked like a real gun on the car's floorboard.