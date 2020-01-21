State Patrol says driver in Omaha chase rammed cruiser

Four people were taken into custody after a six-minute pursuit in Omaha overnight Monday where the suspect rammed a Nebraska State Patrol trooper’s cruiser.

A State Patrol spokesperson said, with assistance from the Omaha Police Department, they arrested 19-year-old Reginald Bell III, of Omaha, on suspicion of first-degree assault on an officer, as well as operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Two of his three passengers — a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl — had been reported missing from other states. The third passenger was released.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a news release, at about 11:55 p.m. Monday, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Mazda 6 near North 52nd Street and Grand Avenue. The car had been reported stolen.

When the driver refused to stop and sped away, the trooper initiated a pursuit and eventually performed a "tactical vehicle intervention." After the car came to a stop, the driver attempted to flee again and rammed the trooper’s cruiser, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers allegedly found a pellet gun that looked like a real gun on the car's floorboard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.