State Patrol says driver crashed into trooper's patrol unit near Dorchester
editor's pick topical

State Patrol says driver crashed into trooper's patrol unit near Dorchester

State Patrol crash

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was left with minor injuries and a second man with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash near Dorchester early Wednesday. 

 Courtesy photo

A Nebraska State Trooper was injured Wednesday morning when his patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle near Dorchester.

At about 6:50 a.m., a trooper was on patrol on Nebraska 15 east of town when a Dodge Ram 1500 crossed the center line and struck the front driver’s side of the trooper’s Ford F-250 patrol vehicle.

The other driver also was injured in the crash.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the trooper was able to get out and begin providing care to the other driver before Saline County Sheriff’s deputies and rescue workers arrived.

The trooper and driver of the Dodge Ram were taken to the hospital in Crete with non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper, who was wearing his seat belt, was treated for minor injuries and released.

No further information is available.

