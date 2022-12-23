State Patrol offers tips for Nebraskans traveling for the holidays

Dash cam video from the Nebraska State Patrol of the winter storm Wednesday night. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, state troopers have performed 175 motorist assists since midnight, and well over 350 since the storm started Wednesday.
The Nebraska State Patrol offered one word to describe the universal condition across the state: Cold.
Spokesman Cody Thomas said some areas got snow Wednesday and overnight while others got freezing rain and then snow.
By Thursday afternoon, troopers had helped about 175 motorists since midnight, and more than 350 total since the winter weather started Wednesday.
Thomas said the Nebraska Department of Transportation and local crews have been working across the state, so it’s best to check Nebraska 511 for the most updated road conditions.
If you have to travel yet this week, he said, take it slow and give yourself extra time to reach your destination; start with a full tank of gas; and tell someone your route of travel and ETA.
"That way if you become stranded and out of communication, rescue workers will have a good idea of where to look for you," Thomas said.
The State Patrol advises traveling with a winter weather kit with items like warm clothes and blankets, a phone charger and ice scraper, water and snacks, jumper cables and a first-aid kit, and a bag of sand or ice melt.
"With the bitter cold and frigid wind chills, if anyone gets stranded while traveling it is critical that they stay in their vehicle and call for help. Troopers, deputies, officers and tow operators are working across the state and can come help," Thomas said.
The NSP Highway Helpline is *55, but people also can call 911 because getting stranded in these conditions is considered an emergency.
Snow is removed in central Lincoln on Thursday. The Capital City appeared to receive between 1 and 2 inches of snow, but bitterly cold temperatures and high winds mean wind chills are near minus-40 degrees.
Photos, videos: Winter weather in Lincoln, across Nebraska
A lone pedestrian walks on Centennial Mall on Thursday after an overnight snowfall in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
McPhee Elementary School custodian Lou Damm uses a leaf blower to remove snow from the steps of the school on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket Prospect Hill Cemetery in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Footprints in the snow as bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket North Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Holiday decorations covered in snow during bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, on North 33rd Street in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A United States Postal Service worker delivers mail as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket Hamilton Street in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, in North Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles cling to a rooftop as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket Parker Street in North Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Frost clings to a door with a holiday wreath as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket a home on North 32nd Street in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A car fishtails as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket 32nd and Hamilton Streets in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Lincoln Transportation and Utilities snowplow removes snow on F Street on Thursday after it snowed 1.5 inches overnight.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Snow is seen blowing in central Lincoln on Thursday after an overnight storm.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A car moves along 17th Street on Thursday after a 1.5 inch snowfall overnight in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Tara Cunningham, a nail technician at Black Diamond Salon in downtown Kearney, scoops about 3 inches of snow from the sidewalk around her business early Thursday.
MIKE KONZ, KEARNEY HUB
Crews deice a Southwest Airlines plane before takeoff on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking east toward Iowa from the Nebraska side, emergency crews closed I-80 in both directions after winter weather caused several accidents on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking east towards Iowa from the Nebraska side, emergency crews closed I-80 in both directions after winter weather caused several accidents on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Plows clear the snow off of runways and taxiways at Eppley Airfield on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Crews deice a Delta Airlines plane before takeoff on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A snow drift on I-80 near Chappell, Nebraska, on Thursday.
Kenneth Ferriera
Plows drive from the Iowa side to Nebraska to clear snow off of westbound I-80 after it was closed in both directions when winter weather caused several accidents on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
