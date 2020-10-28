State Patrol issues endangered missing advisory for Omaha man

An endangered missing advisory has been issued for eastern Nebraska, as the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing man.

Chad Townsend, 48, is a white man who stands approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs about 195 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Townsend was last seen wearing a red Nebraska T-shirt and gray sweatpants, with no shoes or jacket.

He is missing from the vicinity of 149th Street and Ellison Avenue in northwest Omaha and was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Townsend is possibly driving a green 2013 Toyota Highlander with Nebraska plates VTA075. He suffers from a brain injury and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 402-444-6000 immediately.

