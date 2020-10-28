 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Patrol issues endangered missing advisory for Omaha man
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

State Patrol issues endangered missing advisory for Omaha man

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

An endangered missing advisory has been issued for eastern Nebraska, as the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing man.

Chad Townsend, 48, is a white man who stands approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs about 195 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Townsend was last seen wearing a red Nebraska T-shirt and gray sweatpants, with no shoes or jacket.

Townsend

Chad Townsend

He is missing from the vicinity of 149th Street and Ellison Avenue in northwest Omaha and was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Townsend is possibly driving a green 2013 Toyota Highlander with Nebraska plates VTA075. He suffers from a brain injury and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 402-444-6000 immediately.

Man broke into Lincoln home, sexually assaulted woman, police say; suspect arrested
Lincoln man accused of spraying woman with lighter fluid as she held 3-year-old
Police cancel advisory after finding endangered missing man in Omaha

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News