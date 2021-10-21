State Patrol investigator involved in fatal pedestrian crash on highway near Walthill

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, at the request of the Nebraska State Patrol, is investigating a trooper's fatal collision with a pedestrian early Thursday near Walthill.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said it happened shortly after 5 a.m. when a State Patrol investigator was driving south on U.S. 77 in an unmarked vehicle 1 mile north of town.

He said the investigator, who he didn't identify, immediately called for paramedics.

Macy Rescue responded, but the pedestrian, a woman who hasn't yet been identified, died at the scene.

Thomas said the preliminary investigation shows that the woman had left a rural home on the east side of the highway, crossed the northbound lane and was in the southbound lane when she was struck.

No one else was injured in the collision.

Walthill is about 50 miles north of Fremont.

“We are heartbroken at this tragic incident,” State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said in a news release. “Our condolences are with the family of the pedestrian and our thoughts are also with our investigator who was involved in this unfortunate situation.”