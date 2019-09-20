The Nebraska State Patrol on Friday presented a public service award to a man who rescued a woman from a potential suicide attempt earlier this month.
On Sept. 11, Pedro Gonzalez Jurado and his work partner stopped to speak with a woman who was standing on the wall of the U.S. 63 bridge overlooking Interstate 80 near Greenwood, according to a news release from the state patrol.
When state troopers arrived moments later, they also began speaking with the woman and she turned her attention toward the troopers and away from Jurado. Noticing that she wasn't paying attention to him, Jurado rushed forward and pulled the woman off of the ledge.
Troopers were then able to take the woman into custody and transport her to a safe location and she voluntarily entered emergency protective care, according to the release.
“This was an incredible act by Mr. Jurado,” Col. John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in the release. “He not only made the decision to stop and help, but also had a split-second reaction that may have prevented a tragedy. His entire family should be proud.”
The Nebraska State Patrol Public Service Award recognizes citizens who demonstrate significant accomplishment with regard to public safety.
“We want to remind anyone who feels they need help that there are people who care and are willing to be that help,” Bolduc said. “Pedro’s actions were a wonderful illustration of the compassion we see from Nebraskans every day."