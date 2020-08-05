State Patrol gets $1.3M federal grant to upgrade Nebraska City weigh station

The Nebraska State Patrol has received a nearly $1.3 million federal grant to pay for installation of a new computer system at the weigh station near Nebraska City on Nebraska 2 that will streamline inspections.

The $1.28 million grant, which came from the U.S. Department of Transportation, will pay for the State Patrol to install a system similar to those used at weigh stations on Interstate 80 near Waverly and North Platte. The system includes a license plate reader, tire-pressure detection and an updated weigh-in-motion sensor that allow vehicles to be screened as they pass by on the highway so they don't have to pull into the weigh station.