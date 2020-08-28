 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Patrol finishes State Fair investigation
View Comments
editor's pick

State Patrol finishes State Fair investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
State Fair, 8.23

The Nebraska State Patrol has completed an investigation into questionable financial transactions at the Nebraska State Fair and has turned its findings over to the Attorney General's Office.

 Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska State Patrol has concluded its investigation into potential criminal wrongdoing at the Nebraska State Fair and has turned its findings over to the Attorney General's Office.

State Fair Board Chairwoman Beth Smith said during Friday's monthly board meeting, held on the opening day of this year's State Fair, that the investigator working on the case told her he had finished and turned over his findings to Attorney General Doug Peterson.

Smith said the investigator told her he did not know how long it might take for the Peterson to make a decision on possible criminal charges.

Slimmed-down State Fair starts Friday

"Everything is there, and I have no doubt they will act on it," Smith said.

Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the State Patrol, confirmed that a report had been turned over to the attorney general.

Suzanne Gage, a spokeswoman for Peterson, said the "matter is under review."

Smith announced in March that a review of the fair's finances had turned up suspicious activity and that the board at that time had alerted the State Patrol and Attorney General.

State Fair audit shows ex-employee made checks to company he owned

A state audit made public in July showed that Brandon Kopke, the fair's former chief of finance and administration, created a company and approved nearly $150,000 in payments to it from the fair.

The audit could find no invoices showing the company did any work for the fair, and it also showed that Kopke had used bank accounts connected to the company for more than $100,000 in personal expenses.

Nebraska State Fair to go on without many of the bells and whistles
State Fair names new executive director

Photos: State Fair in the 1960s

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News