State Patrol finishes State Fair investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol has concluded its investigation into potential criminal wrongdoing at the Nebraska State Fair and has turned its findings over to the Attorney General's Office.

State Fair Board Chairwoman Beth Smith said during Friday's monthly board meeting, held on the opening day of this year's State Fair, that the investigator working on the case told her he had finished and turned over his findings to Attorney General Doug Peterson.

Smith said the investigator told her he did not know how long it might take for the Peterson to make a decision on possible criminal charges.

"Everything is there, and I have no doubt they will act on it," Smith said.

Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the State Patrol, confirmed that a report had been turned over to the attorney general.

Suzanne Gage, a spokeswoman for Peterson, said the "matter is under review."

Smith announced in March that a review of the fair's finances had turned up suspicious activity and that the board at that time had alerted the State Patrol and Attorney General.