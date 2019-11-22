{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska State Patrol investigators have arrested a Phelps County sheriff’s deputy on multiple charges in connection to an incident in September.

Jamie Tilson was jailed Friday on suspicion of third-degree assault and child abuse for an incident Sept. 3 in Holdrege.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office had asked the State Patrol to investigate the reported assault, according to a press release from the State Patrol.

Tilson was lodged in Phelps County Jail. He hadn't yet been charged as of Friday afternoon.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments