Nebraska State Patrol investigators have arrested a Phelps County sheriff’s deputy on multiple charges in connection to an incident in September.
Jamie Tilson was jailed Friday on suspicion of third-degree assault and child abuse for an incident Sept. 3 in Holdrege.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office had asked the State Patrol to investigate the reported assault, according to a press release from the State Patrol.
Tilson was lodged in Phelps County Jail. He hadn't yet been charged as of Friday afternoon.
