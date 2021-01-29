State parks surged during COVID, but cabin closures, limits cost Nebraska Game and Parks millions

Camping booking window extended

Starting Monday, Nebraskans and nonresidents can book campsites at state parks and recreation areas up to 180 days in advance.

The state Game and Parks Commission last year limited the reservation window to 30 days as a COVID-19 precaution.

The upcoming change reflects public health conditions — and public input — and could be adjusted in the future, the commission said in a news release.

* Guests will be able to book stays for up to 14 days, and can make multiple reservations for sites and dates.

* The cabin and lodge room reservation booking window remains at up to a year in advance.

* First-come, first-served campsites will still be available year-round at all park locations.

* Reservations: nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com or call 402-471-1414 (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday).