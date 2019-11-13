Families who want to memorialize a death from a traffic accident on state highways will be able to apply to have the state erect a roadside memorial sign.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced its new program on Wednesday.
The department will put a sign in the state right of way as close to a requested location as possible. It will remain for two years.
The application fee is $50 and will go toward the cost to produce the sign.
Each memorial sign will include a safety message chosen by the family from five options -- “Please Drive Safely,” “Seat Belts Save Lives,” “Don’t Drink and Drive," ”Don’t Text and Drive” of “Don’t Drive Impaired” -- and will also display the name of the individual being memorialized.
Signs cannot be requested on the interstate system.
The new policy allows families to honor their loved ones while keeping the highway system free of various memorials and hazards which may be a distraction to motorists, Director Kyle Schneweis said in a news release.
"We want to recognize grieving families while balancing our responsibility of increasing safety on Nebraska’s highway system,” he said.
The department will work with family members who have private memorials on highways to take down their memorials and get information about a new memorial sign.
The application and other information is available at dot.nebraska.gov/safety.
In 2018, Lancaster County became the first Nebraska county with a policy allowing for roadside memorial signs in lieu of private remembrances on county roads.