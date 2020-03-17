State of Nebraska hopes closing some I-80 rest areas will roll back toilet paper thefts

It appears some travelers, in their trips across Nebraska, have found in rest area bathrooms what they may not have been able to find on store shelves.
Toilet paper.
And they are wiping it out at some of the state's Interstate 80 rest stops.
That is leading to closing of various rest stops along the interstate from time to time when there's no attendant on hand to guard the rolls.
The rest areas are managed by Department of Transportation engineers in eight districts. Some are staffed and some are not, said spokeswoman Vicki Kramer. Last week, some engineers said they were having difficulty maintaining the rest areas during daytime and after hours because of vandalism.
Read that: theft of toilet paper.
If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, email citydesk@journalstar.com.
As a result, rest areas will be closed when an attendant is not present. And when they close the buildings, it will be communicated to travelers through 511 information, Kramer said.
Even if the rest area buildings are closed, truck parking should remain open, she said.
"We're doing our best to keep them open, but we want to make sure when we do keep them open we have a safe location," Kramer said. "With that becomes maintaining it and making sure it's in a good condition."
So here's the message to desperate people in this stressful time: Move along, traveler. Nothing to steal here.
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
As the University of Nebraska-Lincoln moves to online-only classes amid a global coronavirus pandemic, administrators are encouraging students…
Nebraska prisons have suspended in-person visits to inmates indefinitely in 10 facilities because of concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
An additional two dozen beds at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are ready in the event they are needed for patients suspected or con…
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird declared a local emergency Monday — and her cabinet announced a broad slate of operational moves that will change t…
The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools has announced a campaign to support LPS students and families who are, or soon will be, in need of e…
The Legislature won't meet Tuesday as scheduled and will not be meeting again until further notice, Speaker Jim Scheer announced Monday morning.
Businesses are starting to take steps to limit the amount of people congregating in the wake of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention r…
Lincoln Public Schools students may not have classes this week -- a decision made Friday by district officials in an attempt to slow the sprea…
The latest cases involve a woman who attended two Creighton basketball games and a pastor at an Omaha church.
Only two visitors will be allowed for each patient at Bryan Medical Center and CHI Health hospitals.
The absence of a number of senators for Thursday's most recent session -- prior to adjournment for a four-day weekend -- stirred some concerns among members of the Legislature.
University of Nebraska employees may take up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave in the event of self-quarantine, family care or child care be…
“I live off-campus, so I can’t rely on the cafeteria, so coaches and everyone have been dropping off food,” Darlondo Hill said. “ It’s generous how the community is coming together.”
Social Distancing is my middle name. And it should be yours, too.
While weekend religious services appeared to be on as scheduled at most Lincoln churches, places of worship were taking extra precautions to e…
Journalists work to keep readers informed. It’s our mission and our passion.
Union College in Lincoln announced Friday it will transition to online-only education March 30, becoming the latest college to do so in the fa…
Bryan Health on Friday gave an update on the steps it's taking to prepare for the eventual likely spread of the novel coronavirus to Lincoln.
The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month …
Tickets purchased for the show will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
About 40 people are in self quarantine in Lancaster County, officials said Monday.
More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
As health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures.
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several upcoming events and is asking groups to suspend practices and other gatherings after people who…
The woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Dr. Mark Rupp said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight."
Another person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night, bringing the number of patients being treated at UNMC to 15.
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apa…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature