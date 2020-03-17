State of Nebraska hopes closing some I-80 rest areas will roll back toilet paper thefts

It appears some travelers, in their trips across Nebraska, have found in rest area bathrooms what they may not have been able to find on store shelves.

Toilet paper.

And they are wiping it out at some of the state's Interstate 80 rest stops.

That is leading to closing of various rest stops along the interstate from time to time when there's no attendant on hand to guard the rolls.

The rest areas are managed by Department of Transportation engineers in eight districts. Some are staffed and some are not, said spokeswoman Vicki Kramer. Last week, some engineers said they were having difficulty maintaining the rest areas during daytime and after hours because of vandalism.

Read that: theft of toilet paper.

As a result, rest areas will be closed when an attendant is not present. And when they close the buildings, it will be communicated to travelers through 511 information, Kramer said.

Even if the rest area buildings are closed, truck parking should remain open, she said.