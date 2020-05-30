State moving forward with U.S. 77 bypass near Fremont

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FREMONT — Construction on a beltway designed to divert U.S. 77 traffic around Fremont and improve access to several businesses may be just more than a month away.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Friday that financial support from the city, Dodge County and local businesses has accelerated the project's timeline.

Graham Construction of Omaha was awarded the $61.9 million, three-year project.

“The Southeast Beltway is vital to the Fremont community’s future. It will increase the safety of our roads and support the freight needs of businesses like Costco, WholeStone Farms and Fremont Beef,” said Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman. “Our partnership with NDOT is strong, but in the end, it’s the community that stepped up and is securing the future of the beltway.”

Once complete, the beltway will improve traffic flow and safety by providing a high-speed bypass on the southeast side of Fremont, just north of the Platte River. The 4-mile project will divert traffic from downtown Fremont by linking U.S. 77 with U.S. 275 southeast of town.