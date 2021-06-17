State issues warning about blue-green algae at Big Indian Creek Reservoir

Harmful blue-green algae blooms at Big Indian Creek Reservoir have prompted a health alert from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, closing designated swimming beaches.

Fishing and boating are permitted, a news release from the department said, but the public is cautioned to avoid contact with the water — particularly activities that could lead to ingestion. Public camping areas will remain open, but pets should be kept from swimming in or drinking the water.

Samples taken earlier this week from the lake were above the state's acceptable threshold of a toxin known as microcystin. Weekly samples are taken from 53 lakes across the state to test for the toxin each year starting the first week of May.

