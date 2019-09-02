Dozens of people were helped off the Sky Tram at the Nebraska State Fair late Sunday after the motor powering the ride stopped working.
Around 9 p.m. Sunday evening, the hydraulic drive system operated by Wade Shows stalled, leaving 45 people on board dangling about 40 feet above the midway, the fair said in a news release.
Wade staffers, State Fair security and firefighters were able to use a pair of lifts to reach each stranded rider. Everyone on the ride was able to get off without incident, said Lori Cox, executive director of the fair.
Technicians continued to work to determine the cause of the stoppage on Monday, meaning the Sky Tram will likely not see any passengers until the 2020 State Fair.
Cox said Monday it's believed a malfunction within an auxiliary motor tied into the main motor caused the Sky Tram to stop working.
