State Fair officials are planning for business as usual

Nebraska State Fair officials are still planning — and hoping — to hold a full-fledged fair on schedule this summer.

"The 2020 Nebraska State Fair is not at this time canceled nor postponed," Jaime Parr, the fair's interim executive director, said during the fair board's monthly meeting Friday.

"We are moving forward as planned."

The fair is scheduled for Aug. 28-Sept. 7, which is more than four months away. Officials did not say at what point they might need to make a decision to postpone or cancel the event.

Projections have Nebraska hitting its peak of coronavirus cases sometime in the next three weeks or so, but it's not known how long it will be after that before restrictions are lifted on large gatherings.

Hall County, where the fair is held, has the largest virus outbreak in the state. The county has more cases than Douglas County, which has nine times more people.

Parr said her staff monitors and assesses the pandemic situation every day.

Board Chairwoman Beth Smith said the fair will continue to seek guidance from state and local health officials, as well as health care leaders.