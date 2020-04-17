You are the owner of this article.
State Fair officials are planning for business as usual
State Fair, 8.23

The Nebraska State Fair is still on as scheduled from Aug. 28-Sept. 7.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska State Fair officials are still planning — and hoping — to hold a full-fledged fair on schedule this summer.

"The 2020 Nebraska State Fair is not at this time canceled nor postponed," Jaime Parr, the fair's interim executive director, said during the fair board's monthly meeting Friday.

"We are moving forward as planned."

The fair is scheduled for Aug. 28-Sept. 7, which is more than four months away. Officials did not say at what point they might need to make a decision to postpone or cancel the event.

Projections have Nebraska hitting its peak of coronavirus cases sometime in the next three weeks or so, but it's not known how long it will be after that before restrictions are lifted on large gatherings.

Hall County, where the fair is held, has the largest virus outbreak in the state. The county has more cases than Douglas County, which has nine times more people.

Parr said her staff monitors and assesses the pandemic situation every day.

Board Chairwoman Beth Smith said the fair will continue to seek guidance from state and local health officials, as well as health care leaders.

"I think we all know that the safety of our patrons is our top priority, and we'll just continue to monitor the situation day by day, week by week and month by month," Smith said.

Officials did acknowledge a couple of potential COVID-19 issues that are already affecting the fair.

Parr said she has two concert acts that are confirmed as booked but she doesn't have approval to announce them yet because of the current environment in the entertainment industry, with live shows essentially banned across the U.S.

Also, board members noted that they could see a cut in the amount of money they get from lottery funds because of what's expected to be a decline in sales because of the pandemic.

Concerned about COVID-19?

