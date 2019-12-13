State Fair not going bankrupt, but it is facing serious financial issues

The fair also had to contend with heavy rain on several days, which caused attendance to drop 10% and gate revenues to fall 12% compared with last year. It also led to higher expenses, as fair officials had to pay for shuttles because parking lots were unusable.

While those were one-time events, Jensen said they exposed structural issues with how the fair is run and its budgeting.

For example, he said, the fair was spending $130,000 a month on payroll for full-time employees. Similar-sized fairs tend to have payrolls about half that size, he said.

Jensen, a former Grand Island mayor who chairs the board's finance committee, said he believes the fair can fill its needs with volunteers, part-time employees and outsourcing some work.

But one of those volunteers, Vikki Deuel, said she doesn't see how.

Deuel, who has helped coordinate marching bands at the fair for several years, said two of the fair employees laid off were responsible for that part of the event.

"Who's going to do that?" she asked. "It's not going to happen by osmosis."

It isn't just volunteers such as Deuel who are unhappy with the fair board and staff.