State Fair not going bankrupt, but it is facing serious financial issues

GRAND ISLAND — Just before the Nebraska State Fair Board went into an executive session Friday, board member Jeremy Jensen said he wanted to get something on the record for the public and media.
"Lori, are we going bankrupt?" he asked fair Executive Director Lori Cox.
"We're not going bankrupt," Cox answered.
The question was in response to the board's prior meeting, on Nov. 22, when Patrick Kopke, the fair's chief of finance and administration, told the board the fair could be headed for bankruptcy and promptly resigned.
While bankruptcy is not on the table, it's clear that leaders are dealing with serious financial issues after reportedly losing $1.7 million on this year's fair.
Earlier this month, the fair laid off eight of its 17 full-time employees to save money, and it opened a $1.1 million line of credit to help shore up its balance sheet, although it plans to use no more than a few hundred thousand dollars of that credit line.
Despite the staff cuts, fair officials say they don't plan any reductions to the 2020 fair, other than a pared-down concert lineup.
Spending on entertainment was one of the reasons the fair lost so much money this year. Because it was the fair's 150th anniversary, it spent heavily on 12 concerts and packaged nine of them into “genre” bundles, with tickets for three shows, along with gate admission for the three days, priced at $79, a strategy that didn't pan out.
The fair also had to contend with heavy rain on several days, which caused attendance to drop 10% and gate revenues to fall 12% compared with last year. It also led to higher expenses, as fair officials had to pay for shuttles because parking lots were unusable.
While those were one-time events, Jensen said they exposed structural issues with how the fair is run and its budgeting.
For example, he said, the fair was spending $130,000 a month on payroll for full-time employees. Similar-sized fairs tend to have payrolls about half that size, he said.
Jensen, a former Grand Island mayor who chairs the board's finance committee, said he believes the fair can fill its needs with volunteers, part-time employees and outsourcing some work.
But one of those volunteers, Vikki Deuel, said she doesn't see how.
Deuel, who has helped coordinate marching bands at the fair for several years, said two of the fair employees laid off were responsible for that part of the event.
"Who's going to do that?" she asked. "It's not going to happen by osmosis."
It isn't just volunteers such as Deuel who are unhappy with the fair board and staff.
Board members said they have received numerous comments and questions from the public about everything from why the parking lots aren't paved to how much the board members are paid (they aren't).
Board Chairman Chris Kirchner said the board had put together a list of answers to "frequently asked questions" that it was planning to put on its website Friday.
Kirchner said the effort was about "getting clarity out there on some of these issues."
"We want to make sure we are as transparent as we can be," he said.
Transparency has apparently been an ongoing issue with the board.
Hastings television station KSNB reported Friday that a Grand Island radio station had filed a lawsuit against the fair board over alleged violations of the state's open meetings act.
In the lawsuit, Legacy Communications accused the board of failing to adequately respond to open-records requests and not following rules regarding the use of executive sessions, among other things.
Cox said she hadn't seen the lawsuit and couldn't comment on it.
Despite the fair's issues, officials believe things will get turned around.
"We have a lot of work to do in the trenches of financials," said Cox, whose annual contract is up for review next month. "Is it impossible? Absolutely not."
Jensen, too, admitted there is still a lot of work to do to turn things around, but, "I feel confident we're heading in the right direction."
