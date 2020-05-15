State Fair names new executive director

His tenures have not always been successful, however. In 2002, Ogg resigned as head of the Kansas State Fair after being accused of taking materials from demolished buildings without permission.

According to media reports, Ogg said he took horse barn gates and let a friend take lumber from demolished buildings because he thought the material was going to a landfill. He said he was unaware that a local contractor had made a deal to take the material.

The Nebraska State Fair has seen back-to-back annual losses, including more than $1 million from the 2019 fair after heavy rains led to a 10% drop in attendance and a 12% drop in gate revenue.

Cox, who has been the executive director since January of 2018, took a medical leave of absence in mid-March, citing the stress of the job.

Between November and March, the fair's chief of finance resigned and said the fair was facing bankruptcy, the organization had to lay off nearly half its staff and the State Patrol began an investigation of potential financial irregularities.

Cox was not accused of any wrongdoing and in fact brought evidence of the potential financial issues to the board. She is working as a consultant to the fair through the end of the year.