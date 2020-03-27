State Fair director stepping down

State Fair Executive Director Lori Cox is stepping down and will serve out the remainder of her contract as a consultant.
The State Fair Board voted 7-3 Friday to accept what Chairwoman Beth Smith of Lincoln called a "mutually agreed-upon resolution."
The vote came after the board met in executive session for more than an hour.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the board held the meeting virtually, with Smith and a handful of members present in the State Fair office in Grand Island and the others participating remotely.
The animosity between some board members was on full display during the meeting, which began with a motion seeking to disallow three new board members from voting on a budget resolution and on Cox's contract.
Boyd Strope, one of those new members, called the motion "unbelievable."
"I was elected to this board to have a vote," he said. "Not to have it taken away."
The motion failed 6-5.
On the vote on Cox, the three members who voted "no" said they did so not because they didn't support the decision, but because they were disappointed that Smith would not allow Cox to address the board.
"I really think that's wrong," said Chris Kircher, who Smith succeeded as chair.
Kircher was joined by Jeremy Jensen and Jeff Kliment in voting no.
The board voted unanimously, with Jensen abstaining, to make Jaime Parr, the fair's director of sales, the interim director.
Cox, who has headed up the fair for two years, took a medical leave of absence two weeks ago, citing the stress she's been under over the past few months after a disastrous 2019 fair.
Heavy rains led to a 10% drop in attendance and a 12% drop in gate revenue.
That hit, combined with significant spending on concerts, led to a reported $1.7 million loss last year.
Since November, the fair’s chief of finance and administration resigned and said the fair was going bankrupt; the fair had to lay off half its staff and take out a $1.1 million line of credit; and Smith, the board chairwoman, announced that an internal investigation had found “suspicious activity” and the Attorney General and State Patrol had been contacted.
Several recent board votes have been by a 6-5 margin, with Jensen saying in a statement posted to his Facebook page earlier this month that there is a “coalition” of six board members acting in unison on fair business.
Jensen alleged that those six board members took part in "secret vote counting" before an agenda item on Cox's job status was added to the board's March 13 meeting that was ultimately canceled.
Cox has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and several board members have acknowledged that she uncovered and reported much of the suspicious activity.
The resolution approved Friday thanks Cox for her accomplishments in managing the fair in 2018 and 2019, including increasing sponsorships by 53%.
Cox will receive her full salary and benefits package for the remainder of her contract, which runs through January 2021.
