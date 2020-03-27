State Fair director stepping down

State Fair Executive Director Lori Cox is stepping down and will serve out the remainder of her contract as a consultant.

The State Fair Board voted 7-3 Friday to accept what Chairwoman Beth Smith of Lincoln called a "mutually agreed-upon resolution."

The vote came after the board met in executive session for more than an hour.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the board held the meeting virtually, with Smith and a handful of members present in the State Fair office in Grand Island and the others participating remotely.

The animosity between some board members was on full display during the meeting, which began with a motion seeking to disallow three new board members from voting on a budget resolution and on Cox's contract.

Boyd Strope, one of those new members, called the motion "unbelievable."

"I was elected to this board to have a vote," he said. "Not to have it taken away."

The motion failed 6-5.

On the vote on Cox, the three members who voted "no" said they did so not because they didn't support the decision, but because they were disappointed that Smith would not allow Cox to address the board.