State Fair director says financial information wiped from computers

The executive director of the Nebraska State Fair said Friday that work to authenticate payments to hundreds of vendors is being hampered because the computer hard drives of two former financial officers were wiped clean without permission.

Executive Director Lori Cox told the State Fair Board at a meeting in Lincoln she and her staff have been attempting to verify payments but that it has been difficult because the hard drives of both the former chief financial officer and controller were wiped clean without her knowledge.

She said she had no evidence that anything improper was done, but "the fact that those hard drives were wiped is of great concern."

Former Grand Island Mayor Jeremy Jensen, who is head of the fair's finance committee, suggested that at least some of those vendor payments may not be legitimate.

Jensen called the fair's accounting a "mosh pit of disbursements," and he said the board and fair staff need to work together to make sure the fair is not being taken advantage of.

"There are vendors that have looked at the Nebraska State Fair as a 'golden goose,' and it's going to stop," he said.