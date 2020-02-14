State Fair director says financial information wiped from computers

The executive director of the Nebraska State Fair said Friday that work to authenticate payments to hundreds of vendors is being hampered because the computer hard drives of two former financial officers were wiped clean without permission.
Executive Director Lori Cox told the State Fair Board at a meeting in Lincoln she and her staff have been attempting to verify payments but that it has been difficult because the hard drives of both the former chief financial officer and controller were wiped clean without her knowledge.
She said she had no evidence that anything improper was done, but "the fact that those hard drives were wiped is of great concern."
Former Grand Island Mayor Jeremy Jensen, who is head of the fair's finance committee, suggested that at least some of those vendor payments may not be legitimate.
Jensen called the fair's accounting a "mosh pit of disbursements," and he said the board and fair staff need to work together to make sure the fair is not being taken advantage of.
"There are vendors that have looked at the Nebraska State Fair as a 'golden goose,' and it's going to stop," he said.
Jensen said he is looking forward to the fair's annual audit to hopefully get to the bottom of all of the payments. The audit will start next month, a few months earlier than usual.
Over the past couple of months, State Fair officials have hinted that things were on the right track after a disastrous 2019 fair and suggestions of dire financial problems.
But Friday's meeting, which was contentious from the start, showed there's still a long way to go.
In an unusual occurrence, Terry Galloway, chairman of the fair's fundraising arm, the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation, testified as a member of the public and highlighted problems he sees with the fair's accounting procedures.
Galloway, who is an accountant, said that since the CFO resigned in October, different and incomplete financial statements have been presented every month, and they often give conflicting numbers.
While the coming audit will help ferret out past problems, it's not going to correct structural accounting issues, Galloway said.
"The auditors aren't going to come in here and do our accounting for us," he said.
The tenor of the meeting started with the election of new officers.
After an attempt to install Beth Smith of Lincoln as the new board chair by unanimous consent failed, she won a 6-5 secret ballot vote over Jensen.
The election of vice chair also ended in a 6-5 vote with the choice of Dawn Caldwell of Edgar.
Bob Haag of Indianola won a three-way race for secretary, also getting six votes.
New board member Boyd Strope of O'Neill, whose first meeting was Friday, was elected treasurer in a 6-5 vote over the objection of member Steve Wehrbein of Plattsmouth, who said he felt it was not a good idea to elect someone with no experience on the board to a leadership position.
Smith, who was appointed to the board in 2017 by Gov. Pete Ricketts and succeeded another governor's appointee, Chris Kircher of Omaha, as chair, said her top priority is to get the budget in order, but she also said it's important for the board to work together.
With four new members installed Thursday, the board has now turned over more than half its seats in the past year either through resignations or retirements.
Smith, noting the split vote on her appointment as chair, said she wants to bring the board together.
Everyone on the board is there, she said, because they care about the State Fair and want it to succeed.
Smith noted that the fair has been around for 150 years and said she hopes it's around for at least another 150.
But to make sure that happens, "We need every single board member on board."
