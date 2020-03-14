State Fair director on medical leave as split appears to deepen among board members

Jensen, who lost a 6-5 vote to Smith last month to become board chair, said in a statement posted to his Facebook page that there is a “coalition” of six board members acting in unison on fair business.

“It is my belief that this coalition has continued its pursuit of exclusive governance of this body, which continued today with contract discussions and conditions that the greater board was not privy to ... prior to the meeting's subsequent cancellation,” the statement said.

“I further believe that there has been secret vote counting taken, outside of open meeting discussion, and once a majority was achieved, the Executive Committee added a new agenda item to this month's meeting -- the proposed termination of the Executive Director's contract.”

The four members of the executive committee, Smith, Vice Chairwoman Dawn Caldwell, Secretary Bob Haag and Treasurer Boyd Strope, were all elected on 6-5 votes.

Jensen, who did not specifically identify any of the board members he believes are part of the coalition he identified, said he was aware of two attempts over the past week to get Cox to resign.

Jensen, who is a former mayor of Grand Island, said he wanted to get his objection on the record.