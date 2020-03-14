State Fair director on medical leave as split appears to deepen among board members

Though the monthly Nebraska State Fair board meeting was canceled Friday, it didn’t prevent more fireworks.
Executive Director Lori Cox on Friday said she was taking a medical leave of absence, citing stress she’s been under over the past few months.
Cox has been under fire since a disastrous 2019 fair. Heavy rains led to a 10% drop in attendance and a 12% drop in gate revenues.
That hit, combined with big spending on entertainment, led the fair to incur a reported $1.7 million loss last year.
Since November, the fair’s chief of finance and administration resigned and said the fair was going bankrupt; the fair had to lay off half its staff and take out a $1.1 million line of credit; and new board chairwoman Beth Smith announced that an internal investigation had found “suspicious activity” and the Attorney General and State Patrol had been contacted.
The board on Friday had been scheduled to talk about Cox’s employment. On Thursday, a day before the scheduled meeting, the agenda was updated to include both an executive session and an open session related to discussion of Cox’s contract.
Local media reported that several members of the board met with the fair’s attorneys Friday before the canceled board meeting, and one board member, Jeremy Jensen, accused the board of potentially making decisions behind closed doors in violation of the state’s open meetings act.
Jensen, who lost a 6-5 vote to Smith last month to become board chair, said in a statement posted to his Facebook page that there is a “coalition” of six board members acting in unison on fair business.
“It is my belief that this coalition has continued its pursuit of exclusive governance of this body, which continued today with contract discussions and conditions that the greater board was not privy to ... prior to the meeting's subsequent cancellation,” the statement said.
“I further believe that there has been secret vote counting taken, outside of open meeting discussion, and once a majority was achieved, the Executive Committee added a new agenda item to this month's meeting -- the proposed termination of the Executive Director's contract.”
The four members of the executive committee, Smith, Vice Chairwoman Dawn Caldwell, Secretary Bob Haag and Treasurer Boyd Strope, were all elected on 6-5 votes.
Jensen, who did not specifically identify any of the board members he believes are part of the coalition he identified, said he was aware of two attempts over the past week to get Cox to resign.
Jensen, who is a former mayor of Grand Island, said he wanted to get his objection on the record.
“This type of behavior is wrong, and it is not in the best interest of the Nebraska State Fair,” his statement said.
Jensen is not the only person to accuse board members of doing things behind closed doors in violation of open meetings rules.
In December, Legacy Communications, which owns several Grand Island radio stations, filed a lawsuit against the fair board over alleged violations of the state's open meetings act.
The suit accused the board of failing to adequately respond to open-records requests and not following rules regarding the use of executive sessions, among other things.
Smith could not be reached for comment.
