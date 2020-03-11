State Fair board says financial review found 'suspicious activity'

The chairwoman of the Nebraska State Fair Board on Wednesday said an internal review of the organization's finances turned up "activity that is suspicious in nature."

Beth Smith of Lincoln, who was elected chairwoman at last month's meeting, said in an email that the board has alerted "all appropriate state agencies," and they are coordinating an investigation.

She said that included the Nebraska State Patrol and the Attorney General's Office.

Smith also said that the board has hired a private firm to look into the fair's banking and financial transactions. She declined to give any specifics, however, about what suspicious activity was uncovered.

The fair has been in turmoil for months, after its finance chief reported at the November board meeting that it had lost $1.7 million and was on the brink of bankruptcy. Patrick Kopke, the fair's chief of finance and administration subsequently resigned.

The fair did not declare bankruptcy, but it did lay off nearly half its full-time staff to save money and also took out a $1.1 million line of credit from a Grand Island bank.