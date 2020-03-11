State Fair board says financial review found 'suspicious activity'

The chairwoman of the Nebraska State Fair Board on Wednesday said an internal review of the organization's finances turned up "activity that is suspicious in nature."
Beth Smith of Lincoln, who was elected chairwoman at last month's meeting, said in an email that the board has alerted "all appropriate state agencies," and they are coordinating an investigation.
She said that included the Nebraska State Patrol and the Attorney General's Office.
Smith also said that the board has hired a private firm to look into the fair's banking and financial transactions. She declined to give any specifics, however, about what suspicious activity was uncovered.
The fair has been in turmoil for months, after its finance chief reported at the November board meeting that it had lost $1.7 million and was on the brink of bankruptcy. Patrick Kopke, the fair's chief of finance and administration subsequently resigned.
The fair did not declare bankruptcy, but it did lay off nearly half its full-time staff to save money and also took out a $1.1 million line of credit from a Grand Island bank.
Executive Director Lori Cox had blamed much of the fair's financial woes on heavy rains last year that cut attendance and also forced the fair to spend $180,000 on shuttles to get people to the fairgrounds because unpaved parking lots were unusable.
You have free articles remaining.
However, it became apparent that there were structural spending issues that needed to be corrected.
At last month's meeting, Cox said financial information had been wiped from the computer hard drives of two former employees.
Former Grand Island Mayor Jeremy Jensen, who is head of the fair's finance committee, also suggested at the meeting that at least some of the payments made to vendors may not be legitimate.
Jensen said he was looking forward to the fair's annual private audit, which has been moved up by several months.
A spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol referred inquiries to the Attorney General's office. A spokeswoman there could not be reached for comment.
"This process will take time, not only to complete the investigation, but also to analyze the results. The Board is cooperating fully with the investigation, closely monitoring the Fair’s finances, and will provide updates to the public as appropriate," Smith said.
"The Board feels positive about the future and the new safeguards being introduced and is confident this investigation will have no negative effect on preparations for the 2020 Nebraska State Fair," she said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.