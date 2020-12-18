State Fair approves 2021 budget after contentious meeting

A months-long feud between State Fair board members came to a head Friday during the group's monthly meeting.
Board members voted to approve what was described as a "conservative" budget for 2021, but not before board Chairwoman Beth Smith of Lincoln and board member Jeremy Jensen argued about whether the budget process had been transparent enough.
Jensen, a former Grand Island mayor who was appointed in 2019 as the city's representative on the board, said he felt the proposed budget should have been discussed more extensively in a public session before being voted on.
Jensen contended that having the budget presented to board members in November and then discussed in private by the board's finance committee before Friday's vote was a process that was not transparent enough.
On Thursday, Jensen sent a document detailing issues he has with the budget and operations at the fair to media members, "Because so many of my attempts to get this information out into the open have been denied."
Among his complaints: The intention to create a deputy director position and a number of concerns with past overspending on vendors that he said were never addressed.
The fair has had a couple of rough years, leading to financial turmoil and significant budget cuts. In 2019, heavy rains severely cut down on attendance and led the fair to lose about $1.5 million. This year, the coronavirus pandemic led to a much smaller fair that focused on agricultural events and had no carnival or large entertainment acts.
In addition, Lori Cox resigned as executive director in March and the fair's former finance chief, Patrick Kopke, was charged in September with theft after an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol alleged he defrauded the fair out of nearly $150,000.
Bill Ogg, the fair's new executive director, and the board came up with a 2021 budget that is smaller than in past years. The budget forecasts about $9.26 million in revenue, nearly $1 million less than it brought in in 2019, and a potential profit of just under $727,000.
Smith said this year's budget process was "a much more public, much more open process than we've seen before."
"This year is a model of how the budget process should go," she said.
Jensen, who lost a 6-5 board vote to Smith in February for the chairperson's seat, insinuated that Smith and the five other members who voted for her have pursued their own agenda and fostered division among board members. He previously has accused those board members of scheming to oust Cox as well as violating open meetings laws.
Boyd Strope, whose election as treasurer was publicly questioned by Jensen because it occurred at his first meeting as a member, said he viewed the board as "badly divided" before he joined.
"I guess it depends on what position you're in and where you're looking from," he said.
Strope said the board had hired an experienced executive director in Ogg, who started work in June, and should have faith in the work he's doing.
He said the financial problems with the fair go back two years or more, and "it's going to take longer than six months to get out of this."
Strope then called the question for a vote and got a second, which cut off Jensen from discussing the budget any further.
Jensen was joined by Chris Kircher of Omaha in voting against the budget, which easily passed.
Jensen announced this week that he is resigning from the board, saying the fair "does not deserve my time any longer."
His current term ended with Friday's meeting.
