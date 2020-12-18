State Fair approves 2021 budget after contentious meeting

A months-long feud between State Fair board members came to a head Friday during the group's monthly meeting.

Board members voted to approve what was described as a "conservative" budget for 2021, but not before board Chairwoman Beth Smith of Lincoln and board member Jeremy Jensen argued about whether the budget process had been transparent enough.

Jensen, a former Grand Island mayor who was appointed in 2019 as the city's representative on the board, said he felt the proposed budget should have been discussed more extensively in a public session before being voted on.

Jensen contended that having the budget presented to board members in November and then discussed in private by the board's finance committee before Friday's vote was a process that was not transparent enough.

On Thursday, Jensen sent a document detailing issues he has with the budget and operations at the fair to media members, "Because so many of my attempts to get this information out into the open have been denied."

Among his complaints: The intention to create a deputy director position and a number of concerns with past overspending on vendors that he said were never addressed.