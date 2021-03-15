State extends I-80 closure to Grand Island as parking lots overflow with stranded travelers

Instead of Interstate 80 starting to gradually reopen after a weekend blizzard pummeled western Nebraska and mountain states, the closure has actually expanded.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation said on Twitter around noon that a westbound closure of Interstate 80 had been expanded eastward to Grand Island.
"As parking locations and facilities fill up along the interstate, closures will continue to move eastward. Please plan on delaying travel plans west," the department said on Twitter.
Jeni Campana, a Department of Transportation spokeswoman, said the interstate is closed because of safety reasons.
Even though I-80 in Nebraska is mostly snow free, travelers can't continue into Wyoming (I-80) and Colorado (I-76) because of the historic snowfall there, and Nebraska cities along the interstate are running out of hotel rooms and places for vehicles, especially semis, to park, she said.
Campana said having I-80 closed this long because of weather is extremely rare -- the last time she could remembering it happening was about five or six years ago -- and she realizes it is frustrating for travelers, those attempting to travel across the country and people from Nebraska just looking to make it to Kearney or North Platte.
"The story of the day is patience," she said.
Campana said she doesn't know when the interstate will reopen, and she didn't want to speculate.
"They have some six-foot (snow) drifts in Colorado," she said. She also noted that the city of Cheyenne, Wyoming, has pretty much shut down.
The storm that hit the western part of the Nebraska, dropping as much as 19 inches the Panhandle, dumped even more snow farther west.
Cheyenne reported 36 inches, and there was 27 inches at the Denver airport.
The snow was continuing in the northern part of Nebraska Monday, with the National Weather Service forecasting 1-3 inches for parts of north-central and northeast Nebraska from Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Rain inundated other parts of the state. Grand Island and Hastings both got more than 5 inches of rain over the weekend, while Kearney, York and Aurora all recorded more than 4 inches.
Lincoln had recorded 3.76 inches of rain as of Monday morning, already the sixth-highest total for March. The 2.95 inches that fell on Sunday was the most ever recorded in the city on a single day in March. It also was the highest single-day total for the city since July 21, 2019, and the largest two-day total since May 6-7, 2015.
The heavy rain led to some minor flooding in parts of the Big Blue River basin in Southeast Nebraska, including areas around the Big Blue River, Turkey Creek and Lincoln Creek, the weather service said, noting that the flooding could continue into Tuesday and even Wednesday.
High winds also caused damage and power outages around the state on Sunday. Lincoln saw gusts as high as 55 mph, enough to bring down large tree limbs and cause sporadic minor power outages.
The wind also blew down one of the canopies at the Kwik Shop near Holdrege Street and Cotner Boulevard Sunday afternoon.
While the wind has subsided, the rain will stick around. Monday is forecast to be mostly dry, but significant rain is possible again Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The weather service said parts of Southeast Nebraska, including Lincoln, could get another inch or more of rain, with the possibility of some wet snow mixing in. Accumulating snow is possible if temperatures are a few degrees lower than forecast.
Highs are forecast to be in the mid to upper 40s Monday-Thursday, before warming into the 50s on Friday.
PHOTOS: BIG JANUARY SNOW IN LINCOLN
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.