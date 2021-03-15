State extends I-80 closure to Grand Island as parking lots overflow with stranded travelers

Campana said she doesn't know when the interstate will reopen, and she didn't want to speculate.

"They have some six-foot (snow) drifts in Colorado," she said. She also noted that the city of Cheyenne, Wyoming, has pretty much shut down.

The storm that hit the western part of the Nebraska, dropping as much as 19 inches the Panhandle, dumped even more snow farther west.

Cheyenne reported 36 inches, and there was 27 inches at the Denver airport.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The snow was continuing in the northern part of Nebraska Monday, with the National Weather Service forecasting 1-3 inches for parts of north-central and northeast Nebraska from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Rain inundated other parts of the state. Grand Island and Hastings both got more than 5 inches of rain over the weekend, while Kearney, York and Aurora all recorded more than 4 inches.

Lincoln had recorded 3.76 inches of rain as of Monday morning, already the sixth-highest total for March. The 2.95 inches that fell on Sunday was the most ever recorded in the city on a single day in March. It also was the highest single-day total for the city since July 21, 2019, and the largest two-day total since May 6-7, 2015.