Staff member at Tecumseh prison assaulted by inmate, state says

A female staff member at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution was assaulted by an inmate Thursday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

After the staff member had repeatedly told the inmate to return to his housing unit, the inmate refused to move from his position and then punched the staff member multiple times. The inmate was restrained by other staff after being deterred by pepper spray.

The staff member was treated at a local hospital for her injuries. The housing area where the incident occurred was placed on "modified operations" after the assault, meaning the department closely monitored and controlled the movements of inmates in that particular space.

There will be an investigation into the assault, which will be provided to the county attorney to determine whether there will be a criminal prosecution.

