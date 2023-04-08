A Howard County woman died on Wednesday as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Antelope County.

About 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, a Ford Edge was southbound on Nebraska 14 when it failed to stop at the intersection with U.S. 20, said Cody Thomas, a spokesperson for the Nebraska State Patrol. The Ford then struck a semi/tanker trailer.

The driver of the Ford, Antoinette Kowalski, 53, of St. Paul, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured, Thomas said.

