St. Paul man who married his daughter gets two more years in prison
A St. Paul man has received the two-year maximum prison term on an attempted incest charge for marrying his 21-year-old daughter in Hastings.

Travis Fieldgrove, 40, pleaded no contest in December as part of a plea deal.

Adams County District Judge Terri Harder sentenced him Tuesday.

Fieldgrove already received two years in prison, plus a year of post-release supervision in Hall County in May, on the same charge there.

The Hall County Attorney's Office had charged Fieldgrove and his 21-year-old daughter, Samantha H. Kershner, with incest, alleging they had sex.

Kershner later pleaded no contest to false reporting, a misdemeanor, and got 22 days in jail for it in September.

Grand Island police began investigating them Sept. 18, 2018, after Kershner's mother alleged they were in an illegal relationship.

Contacted by investigators, Fieldgrove originally denied that he was Kershner's father. But DNA testing determined there was a near-100% probability he was, according to Adams County court records.

Adams County prosecutors later filed charges, too, because the two had been married there. 

