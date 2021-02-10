Springsteen, Springfield and Brad Pitt? After pregame buzz, Nebraska’s Super Bowl role limited to front porch flag

The hype hit high gear last month in Webster County.
Was that Bruce Springsteen filming a Super Bowl commercial? Or Rick Springfield?
Brad Pitt? And George Clooney?
They were at the Dollar General in Blue Hill? The bridge just south of Red Cloud? Headed down to Kansas?
Jarrod McCartney had known something was going on, but he didn’t know what. Earlier in January, the Red Cloud Tourism and Commerce director had received an email from an ad agency, asking about filming downtown and at nearby National Willa Cather Center historic sites.
He’d forwarded it on to the director of the Willa Cather Foundation. Their historic small city in south-central Nebraska gets that a lot, so they didn’t think too much about it.
“We surmised it might be for a Jeep ad or something from the agency's list of clients but they never really said much about a celebrity,” he wrote in an email.
Then, in mid-January, a sheriff’s deputy called: Do you know anything about this film crew downtown?
At about the same time, on North Webster Street, Debbie and Joe Shuck returned home to find a note on their door.
“We called them back,” Debbie Shuck said. “And they said they loved our porch, that it was the right porch. Now it’s famous.”
The film crew came back Jan. 29 in a caravan -- semis and cars, teeming with equipment -- and spent part of that Sunday focusing on their 90-year-old porch, their flag flapping in the wind, the fresh snow in their front yard.
“After they filmed it, the person we dealt with told us it was going to be a Jeep commercial, with Bruce Springsteen.”
A film crew with a caravan doesn’t go unnoticed in Red Cloud, and neighbors were curious. But the couple had signed a non-disclosure agreement.
“They asked, ‘What’s going on?’ And I was like, ‘I can’t say.’”
That non-disclosure agreement -- and others signed by those in the know -- only fueled the buzz in south-central Nebraska that day.
Locals had heard a private jet had landed in Hastings that morning, carrying a VIP. Which was all it took for speculation and sightings to spread by phone and on Facebook.
Red Cloud’s tourism director heard about it from his wife, who heard about it from a friend.
“That day was funny because we got all sorts of chatter on social media and texts saying that Bruce Springsteen was in town shooting a commercial, that he'd been seen with Brad Pitt,” McCartney said.
The names kept coming: Springfield; Clooney. Places, too: Dollar General in Blue Hill; Diversion Dam near Guide Rock; the bridge south of Red Cloud; the chapel at the center of the lower 48, across the border near Lebanon, Kansas.
It all became clear Sunday, when Jeep released its two-minute commercial: “The Middle,” a call for unity set against a backdrop of the wintry rural plains.
It was Springsteen. And it was filmed primarily at the U.S. Center Chapel, 20 miles south of Red Cloud, with scenes of Springsteen driving his own 1980 CJ-5 with the top off.
If Springsteen had been through Willa Cather’s hometown, he hadn’t stopped.
But the film crew did. They shot the home that Joe Shuck’s grandfather and great-uncle built in 1929, and it made the final cut for a few seconds midway through Springsteen’s commercial.
And they shot the Republican River bridge, but that showed up in a separate Jeep commercial that didn’t include Springsteen.
McCartney searched for a silver lining. The Boss hadn’t made Red Cloud famous, though any interest in the nearby U.S. Center Chapel should boost his own town’s tourism efforts.
But still. “I was actually a little disappointed that they didn't wind up using any footage of our downtown, which has undergone a real transformation lately,” he said. “I'm holding out hope that it will be featured in a future Jeep commercial.”
Webster County’s reaction was mixed, he said, from ecstatic to unimpressed. “Many don't like his politics. Some of the same think he was playing cowboy. Others were just thrilled to have some representation on such a big stage.”
McCartney isn’t ready to let it go. He’s planning to send Springsteen a Cather novel -- likely “My Antonia” -- and a “Center of Everything” shirt made by a local designer. And an invitation to return: He wants Springsteen to play a set at the Cather Center’s Opera House, and to help meet in the middle, like his commercial’s call to action.
“If he wants his message about becoming ‘reunited’ to get across to people who disagree with his political views, I think it’d go a long way if he stuck around long enough to get to know a few of them.”
On North Webster Street, Debbie and Joe Shuck watched the Super Bowl. And they saw, along with 92 million other people, their familiar front porch and snow-filled front yard.
“It was our three seconds of fame,” Debbie Shuck said. “But I don’t think it was even that long.”
