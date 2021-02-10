Springsteen, Springfield and Brad Pitt? After pregame buzz, Nebraska’s Super Bowl role limited to front porch flag

The film crew came back Jan. 29 in a caravan -- semis and cars, teeming with equipment -- and spent part of that Sunday focusing on their 90-year-old porch, their flag flapping in the wind, the fresh snow in their front yard.

“After they filmed it, the person we dealt with told us it was going to be a Jeep commercial, with Bruce Springsteen.”

A film crew with a caravan doesn’t go unnoticed in Red Cloud, and neighbors were curious. But the couple had signed a non-disclosure agreement.

“They asked, ‘What’s going on?’ And I was like, ‘I can’t say.’”

That non-disclosure agreement -- and others signed by those in the know -- only fueled the buzz in south-central Nebraska that day.

Locals had heard a private jet had landed in Hastings that morning, carrying a VIP. Which was all it took for speculation and sightings to spread by phone and on Facebook.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Red Cloud’s tourism director heard about it from his wife, who heard about it from a friend.

“That day was funny because we got all sorts of chatter on social media and texts saying that Bruce Springsteen was in town shooting a commercial, that he'd been seen with Brad Pitt,” McCartney said.