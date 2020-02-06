Southern High School in Wymore starts agriculture program

WYMORE — Until last semester, Southern High School had no agricultural education program.
Now that students have gotten their hands dirty, they're starting to see the fruits of their labor.
On Wednesday, members of the Farm Credit Services of America visited the school in Wymore and awarded its ag programs $2,000 through the Working Here Fund Grants.
Brady Meyer, the ag education instructor, said the money will go toward supplies for the new greenhouse that students built in the fall.
“Growing things has been a passion of mine, and so I carry that on to my students and they kind of ran with it,” Meyer said. “We did some research, and we started constructing an 8-by-10 greenhouse and it took us pretty much the whole semester.”
Meyer said the program was discussed during a community involvement meeting, as individuals stressed that they wanted agriculture classes in the curriculum and for students to learn vocational and trade skills to aid them before they go into the workforce.
“Having that set of skills when they go out helps them feel comfortable when they go to a certain job or go to a certain trade," Meyer said. "... It makes him or her more employable, because of the fact that they already know the skills and the basics that they learned here at Wymore, and so they are more desirable to employers."
The first agriculture classes started this semester with seventh and eighth grade ag literacy, animal science, two intro to agriculture classes and an ag business class.
Meyer said the goal of this semester is to get all of the classes involved in growing items in the greenhouse and organizing a plant sale.
In the future, Meyer said he’d like to start an FFA program so students can go to contests and learn more about the agriculture industry, as well as further ag education in the classrooms tied to the students’ interests.
“One of the best parts of our job is getting to come and see how they’re spending their money and get to be involved in that,” Brett Esau, a financial officer at Farm Credit Services said. “This is really cool stuff that they’ve done. It helps a lot of these kids get to see what agriculture is and different ways it’s being used.”
Senior Dalton Meyer led the class in showing the Farm Credit members what they’ve done so far, including having heating and lights installed into old cabinets and bins. So far they’ve grown lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, beets, radishes, marigolds, watermelons and other plants.
Students recently turned some of their vegetables into pesto that classmates and staff to try. Eventually, they’d like to use their produce in the cafeteria.
“At first, I didn’t necessarily want to take (this class),” he said. “It was just because we were in our shop class and I didn’t have any other ones to take. But I’m glad that I did, because, now that I have, I’ve definitely learned a lot of different things about the ag industry and everything.”