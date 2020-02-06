Southern High School in Wymore starts agriculture program

WYMORE — Until last semester, Southern High School had no agricultural education program.

Now that students have gotten their hands dirty, they're starting to see the fruits of their labor.

On Wednesday, members of the Farm Credit Services of America visited the school in Wymore and awarded its ag programs $2,000 through the Working Here Fund Grants.

Brady Meyer, the ag education instructor, said the money will go toward supplies for the new greenhouse that students built in the fall.

“Growing things has been a passion of mine, and so I carry that on to my students and they kind of ran with it,” Meyer said. “We did some research, and we started constructing an 8-by-10 greenhouse and it took us pretty much the whole semester.”

Meyer said the program was discussed during a community involvement meeting, as individuals stressed that they wanted agriculture classes in the curriculum and for students to learn vocational and trade skills to aid them before they go into the workforce.