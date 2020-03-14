Southeast Nebraska teen killed in head-on collision

A 15-year-old Plymouth boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Jefferson County.
The sheriff's office said Bryson Haecker died at a Fairbury hospital following the head-on collision 5 miles west of Plymouth on Nebraska 4.
Haecker was a passenger in a westbound 2008 Nissan Maxima driven by Mallory Chavez, 16, of DeWitt. Authorities said Chavez's car appeared to have dropped two wheels onto the shoulder, then overcorrected and slid in front of a westbound 2013 Dodge Journey driven by Brian Stokebrand, 44, of DeWitt.
The collision was reported at 11:20 p.m. Snow was falling at the time and Sheriff Nels Sorensen said weather may have played a role in the crash.
Chavez was treated at the Fairbury hospital and later transferred to a Lincoln hospital.
Stokebrand and five others in the SUV were treated at Beatrice Community Hospital.
Officials said alcohol or drug use is not suspected.
