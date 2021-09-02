Southeast Nebraska health district announces 6 COVID-19 deaths

Six people have died of COVID-19 during the last two weeks, according to a Southeast Nebraska public health district.

Public Health Solutions -- which serves Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties -- said in a news release Thursday that the individuals ranged in age from 33 to 94. Five of the six who died were men.

Of them, four were unvaccinated, while the other two were fully vaccinated.

In the five-county health district, 44.63% of residents have been fully vaccinated, with the health director urging more people to get inoculated.

"Vaccination is a personal choice. and we respect that. Protecting yourself, your family, and those in your community from becoming severely ill is also a personal choice," Health Director Kim Showalter said in a statement.

"We urge all eligible residents in the district to become vaccinated. This is the best protection against becoming severely ill and requiring hospitalization if exposed to COVID-19."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.