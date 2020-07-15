Southeast Nebraska communities close public buildings because of COVID-19; 29 new cases in Lancaster County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two counties in Southeast Nebraska have had public buildings close because of a resurgence of COVID-19.

A recent spike in cases led Thayer County to close all of its county offices in Hebron earlier this week, just a month after they reopened.

"Due to a rapid increase of COVID cases in Thayer County, the Thayer County Commissioners have decided that all Thayer County buildings will be closed to the public until further notice," a post on the county's Facebook page said Tuesday.

In Saline County, Crete closed its city hall just a couple days after it reopened when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of new coronavirus cases is rising in several areas across the state, including Lancaster County, where officials heightened the risk of spread of COVID-19 to the high, or orange, category last week.

On Wednesday, Lancaster County reported 29 near cases, with the total number of cases at 2,255. Nearly 7% of tests this week have come back positive.

Hospitalizations are also up, with 21 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals on Wednesday, including 16 Lancaster County residents (two on ventilators).