Southeast Community College purchases new location for Nebraska City Learning Center
Southeast Community College purchases new location for Nebraska City Learning Center

Southeast Community College is getting ready to give its Nebraska City Learning Center an upgrade with a new location.

The Southeast Community College's Board of Governors approved the purchase of a building from Nebraska City Schools for $950,000 to house the center on Thursday.

The new location at 1406 Central Ave. is about 12,500 square feet and includes office space, classrooms, a shop area and more parking. The additional space will allow SCC to offer more dual-credit and Southeast Nebraska Career Academy Partnership classes for high school students, according to a news release.

“We are really excited about this purchase,” said Cindy Meyer, coordinator of SCC’s Learning Center at Nebraska City. “The additional space will allow for new programming and more class offerings in support of the education/training needs for Nebraska City residents of all ages, as well as the surrounding communities.”

SCC has leased its current Nebraska City Learning Center building at 819 Central Ave. since 2016. The Nebraska City location is one of six learning centers SCC operates.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

