Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire in south Lincoln that caused an estimated $200,000 in damage on Monday morning, the department said.

The fire was reported at 10:48 a.m. at 4401 S 27th St. The residents returned home to find the fire in their Southwood Village apartment, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil.

Upon arriving at the scene, LFR found the fire coming out of both the north and south sides of the apartment. Pospisil said the damage is limited to the single apartment, which was a nearly total loss.

“We made a pretty aggressive attack and got the fire put out and thankfully saved any damage to any of the adjoining apartments,” Pospisil said.

No one was injured. About 40 residents live in the apartment building that was evacuated.

Around 12:30 p.m., LFR Battalion Chief Bob Watton estimated the damage at $200,000 after Fire Inspector Jason Relford examined the aftermath.

Relford said the fire was caused by items left on the stove by the apartment tenant between 9 and 10 a.m. while dropping her child off at school.

