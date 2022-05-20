South Beltway work to push truck traffic onto 84th Street on Friday

For several hours Friday, westbound traffic on Nebraska 2 will be forced to detour onto city streets.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., work on the South Beltway will require westbound traffic to exit at 148th Street and follow O Street and 84th Street before reconnecting with Nebraska 2.

Drivers on city streets should use caution on the detour route.

Also on Friday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said it will open a ramp from Saltillo Road to the northbound lane of U.S. 77.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.