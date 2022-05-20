 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

South Beltway work to push truck traffic onto 84th Street on Friday

  • 0

For several hours Friday, westbound traffic on Nebraska 2 will be forced to detour onto city streets.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., work on the South Beltway will require westbound traffic to exit at 148th Street and follow O Street and 84th Street before reconnecting with Nebraska 2.

Man died after road rage incident, Omaha police say
City seeking to sell Aging Partners building in downtown Lincoln

Drivers on city streets should use caution on the detour route.

Also on Friday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said it will open a ramp from Saltillo Road to the northbound lane of U.S. 77.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby sloth reunites with mom in heartwarming video from Costa Rica

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News