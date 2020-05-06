Some campsites to reopen, but Nebraska beaches closed because of large gatherings

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Good news, bad news for state park users: The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to reopen some RV campsites later this month, but has closed beaches and swimming areas because of recent gatherings that numbered more than 100 people.

In early April, the state announced it was closing nearly 11,000 improved and primitive campsites in parks and recreation and wildlife management areas to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, it said it planned to reopen limited RV camping starting May 20 — but only at parks where social distancing and group-size limits can be maintained. It will publish a list of available park areas on its website, and reservations will be required.

The move comes with specific restrictions:

* Designated sites will be spaced at least 25 feet apart.

* Each campsite will be limited to eight guests, and stays limited to seven days.

* Only self-contained RVs with factory features that hold potable water, contain wastewater and connect to electrical service will be allowed.

* No park showers or modern restrooms will be open. Vault toilets and RV dump stations will be open.